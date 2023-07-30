Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dry Start to a Hot Work Week

HUMIDITY RETURNS BY THE WEEKEND WITH TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT INDICES
High Temps Next 7 Days
High Temps Next 7 Days(WTVM)
By Dana Barker
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the area saw showers and thunderstorms today, a couple on the strong side, we’ll see a drier pattern for the first part of the week and as we turn the calendar to August on Tuesday. The dome of high pressure that has been anchored over the Southwest and Southern Plains for an eternity it seems will retreat westward slightly. This will move the “ring of fire” of complexes of showers and thunderstorms back westward into the Mid-South and lower Mississippi River valley regions. With a dry air mass overhead, though, highs will still run a few degrees above normal, into the middle 90s for most areas.

The high pressure system will begin to bulge back east later in the week, bringing hotter conditions and also an increase in humidity. Highs will reach the upper 90s later in the week into the weekend, and with the higher moisture content, heat index values may climb back into the 105+ range for parts of our area. The silver lining, however, is that the increased moisture will raise our chances for showers and thunderstorms as well. Coverage will increase into the 30-40% range as we head into next weekend and the early part of the following week.

The other good news is that with the high pressure dominating our weather, including over the Gulf of Mexico, we don’t foresee any tropical weather mischief affecting our area for the next week to 10 days. August is the time when our eyes start to turn more towards the tropical Atlantic and Gulf for any systems brewing, and we head towards the peak of hurricane season in early to mid September.

-Meteorologist Dana Barker

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika Fire Department Firefighter Zachary Sorenson
Opelika Fire Department mourns loss of fellow firefighter
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant permanently closes its doors
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Columbus man accused of stabbing grandmother to death to remain in jail
Crime scene tape
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Heat Advisory For the Valley Today
Another HOT Day Ahead of the Valley
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Cloudy with Rain at Times to Start the Weekend
We now believe Sunday will drum up fewer storms overall compared to Saturday, but that means...
Better Rain Chances Saturday
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra