Dry Start to a Hot Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the area saw showers and thunderstorms today, a couple on the strong side, we’ll see a drier pattern for the first part of the week and as we turn the calendar to August on Tuesday. The dome of high pressure that has been anchored over the Southwest and Southern Plains for an eternity it seems will retreat westward slightly. This will move the “ring of fire” of complexes of showers and thunderstorms back westward into the Mid-South and lower Mississippi River valley regions. With a dry air mass overhead, though, highs will still run a few degrees above normal, into the middle 90s for most areas.

The high pressure system will begin to bulge back east later in the week, bringing hotter conditions and also an increase in humidity. Highs will reach the upper 90s later in the week into the weekend, and with the higher moisture content, heat index values may climb back into the 105+ range for parts of our area. The silver lining, however, is that the increased moisture will raise our chances for showers and thunderstorms as well. Coverage will increase into the 30-40% range as we head into next weekend and the early part of the following week.

The other good news is that with the high pressure dominating our weather, including over the Gulf of Mexico, we don’t foresee any tropical weather mischief affecting our area for the next week to 10 days. August is the time when our eyes start to turn more towards the tropical Atlantic and Gulf for any systems brewing, and we head towards the peak of hurricane season in early to mid September.

-Meteorologist Dana Barker

