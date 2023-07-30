Business Break
Russell County football looking to bounce back

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Warriors are eager to take the field this fall. The Warriors finished 3-7 last year after posting a 6-4 record in 2021.

“I’ve never seen a group of kids so committed to getting better. I think that’s a compliment to our seniors. Once again, the season didn’t go how we wanted it to last year. But that senior class, not one kid folded, not one kid quick and that gave this next senior class something to hold on to. And that’s belief,” said Russell County head coach Dillon Griggs.

Russell County opens the upcoming season on Friday, August 26 at Harris County.

