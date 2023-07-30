Business Break
Watch Sunday at 4:30 (approx): Big 10 mayors discuss priorities after their Dothan meeting

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan hosted mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities this weekend as they discussed priorities, especially the ones they share.

They are Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Mayor Tab Bowling from Decatur, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, and Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, the host.

News4 will stream their press conference Sunday afternoon at 4:30 (approximate time).

