20-year-old man arrested by Auburn police on trafficking stolen identity charge

O. Tolber
O. Tolber(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 20-year-old is behind bars following a traffic stop in Auburn.

According to the Auburn Police Department, Onarrion Lamar Tolbert’s stemmed from a stop from a traffic violation near South Donahue Drive and Devall Drive. Officers say during the stop, evidence of illegal activity was observed, leading to them starting an investigation.

Evidence of multiple stolen identities was discovered in the vehicle. Police placed Tolbert under arrest and charged him with trafficking stolen identities.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $30,000 bond.

