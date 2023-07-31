Business Break
City of Opelika to build memorial for Amore Wiggins

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The baby once affectionally known as Baby Jane Doe in Opelika will have a memorial put up in her honor, but the Opelika Police Department needs help getting thousands of dollars to have it built.

Little Amore Wiggins’ remains were discovered over ten years ago in a mobile home park in Opelika. Now that she has been properly identified, the department wants to memorialize her with a statue and needs your help and that of local businesses.

She has become like family to Opelika police officers, and now, they want to honor her memory with a statue.

“She was unidentified for ten years, so she became part of our family for here in Opelika until we could find her family,” said Community Relations Administrator Allison Duke.

They did find her family thanks to sophisticated technology and DNA.

“Can y’all just say it one time? Life her name up. Amore Jo’Veah Wiggins.”

Her mother, Sherry Wiggins, spoke at the podium back in April for a memorial, which is when the donation idea came about for the statue.

“We’re hoping to raise about $15,000. That’s kind of just the rough estimate for the statue and the bench to be commissioned.”

So far, a few businesses and a local college have already gotten creative to help donate towards the statue. It’s a project they hope will help the community heal from this tragedy.

As for an update on the case, Lamar Vicerstaff, who is Amore’s biological father, faces murder charges and has been indicted by the grand jury. While her stepmother, Ruth Vickerstaff, is charged with failure to report a missing child.

For more information on how to donate to Amore Wiggins’ memorial, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

