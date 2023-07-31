Business Break
Columbus police, other agencies to host National Night Out event on Aug. 1

(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department will host National Night Out on Aug. 1. It’s a day celebrated nationwide to bridge the gap and create better relationships between residents and local law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, at p.m., police and fellow law enforcement agencies will leave the Columbus Civic Center and take a ride throughout the communities. It is free, and everyone is encouraged to join the convoy as it spreads across town to different events.

Sergeant Angela Florence with Columbus police joined News Leader 9 in the studio to share more about the event. Check out the interview below:

