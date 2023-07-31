Community members working on new mural for Phenix City Art Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Art Center is becoming more beautiful, with the community coming together to paint a mural. The mural has been a work in progress all summer long. However, members are not letting the blazing heat stop the progress.

Many objects are being painted, like flowers, butterflies and even an art easel. Not only can you swing by and see the mural, but the center is open to view art and for people to take classes to engage their inner artists.

“Citizens of Phenix City and Columbus, come out, view our gallery. It’s one of the largest in the area. We have a lot inside... over 200 pieces in the building,” said President of the Phenix City Art Center Billy Waters.

The art center is located at 1002 Airport Road, near the Idle Hour Park Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.