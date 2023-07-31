Business Break
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond

The arrest of former Dothan pageant queen Lindsay Shirley Shiver is receiving international attention.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVY) - A Bahamian judge denied bond on Monday for a Dothan pageant queen charged in a bizarre alleged scheme to kill her affluent husband.

Lindsay Shirley Shiver, 36, and two other suspects will remain in jail for the foreseeable future, according to Bahamas Court News.

Those other suspects are 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, Shiver’s reported lover, and 29-year-old Faron Newbold, the man she paid to kill her husband and prominent South Georgia businessman Robert Shiver.

Bahama Court News reported that police uncovered the plot while investigating a burglary at a Bar and Grill in the Caribbean, where the Shivers own a vacation home.

The Bahamian Embassy in Nassau did not confirm or deny if it is involved in the case, referring a News4 question to the Bahama Court News article, which reports the three suspects face 30 to 60 years in prison

Court records reveal the Shivers were amid a divorce, each with counterclaims against the other.

Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year.

Her husband played college football at Auburn where he was a team captain. Following his 2008 graduation, he had a brief pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.

