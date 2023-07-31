Hot Few Days Ahead; Staying Mostly Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather for the next few days will remain quite hot with highs in the mid 90s through the middle of the week and not much in the way of any chance of showers or storms to cool us off. The air is fairly dry, so the ‘feels like’ temperature won’t be a big factor either. Going into Thursday and Friday, the mugginess will start to go up and so will the chance of showers and thunderstorms. We expect a much better chance of rain and storms - around a 40-50% coverage - as we end the week, and because of this, our temperatures look to be a little lower. For the weekend, the chances of rain may be a little bit lower, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella on standby and be ready to keep track of any showers or storms on the WTVM weather app. Going into early next week, expect fairly typical weather for summer to continue - hit or miss showers and storms to go along with warm and muggy weather.

