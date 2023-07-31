Opelika prepares for Kickoff Classic game with Thompson

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Bulldogs will face four-time defending 7A champion Thompson in the upcoming AHSAA Kickoff Classic. The game will take place on Friday, August 25 at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery.

Thompson claimed yet another state title in December with a 49-24 win over Auburn High. Trent Seaborn, a 14-year old eighth grader at the time, was 12-for-14 passing in the game with 207 yards and five touchdowns.

“We announced it in March, maybe, and you can kind of see a different attitude in the weight lifting, running and summer practice,” said Opelika head coach Erik Speakman.

The Bulldogs appear to be eager to get back out on the field after finishing 5-5 last season.

“I have full confidence in coach Speakman and our coaching staff and our players,” said Opelika senior quarterback Roman Gagliano. “We’re going to go up there and make them earn the win.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.