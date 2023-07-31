Phenix City superintendent meets community at ‘mix and mingle’

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board of Education filled the superintendent seat with North Port, Alabama native, Dr. Janet Sherrod in May.

Dr. Janet Sherrod says children are her “why” and she hopes parents, students, teachers and the entire city can see that portrayed in her work this school year.

“I want the community to know that we are here and we are going to go from good to premiere,” said Dr. Sherrod.

For her 32nd year in education, Dr. Janet Sherrod will be a part of the Red Devil nation as superintendent for Phenix City Schools.

“I’m excited glad to meet her and glad to welcome her to the Tri-City community,” Sanford Bishop.

“She shows passion in her leadership and I also know she’s eager to see us go to a brand new level,” said Johnathan Taylor on the Phenix City School Board of Education.

Before the school bell rings August 7, the community was invited to mix and mingle with Dr. Sherrod.

“She is really, really cool.”

The Rose family was in attendance and they say they can already feel Dr. Sherrod’s passion.

“She wants to make sure all employees feel support and just have a genuine love for attending each school day and that starting with making kids feel happy and welcome in a safe learning environment,” said Allen Rose, principal of South Girard School.

“I think she’s big with driving attendance in all schools so I am excited about that,” said Charlene Rose, kindergarten teacher at Lakewood Primary School.

One of Dr. Sherrod’s missions is to make sure the school system is the pillar of the community. She says the way to do that is to build strong relationships.

“I want parents to know that you can always talk to me, but at the same we all have to make sure we’re on the same page,” said Dr. Sherrod.

Sherrod says relationships and rigor can go hand-in-hand.

“Once those relationships are built, that rigor will automatically come because children have a tendency to learn more with people they are comfortable with, people that share love with them and people that let them know they are cared for.”

Sherrod says her and her instructional team will be in and out of schools daily.

“We can’t support from behind our desk, we can’t do that,” said Dr. Sherrod. “My team and I will be in schools supporting principals, assistant principals, teachers, and everyone in the school.”

And for students like Alenea Rose, she is really excited to go to school.

“I like to meet new teachers and I like to make new friends,” said Rose.

Dr. Sherrod’s message for parents and students is to be on time and at school everyday - even beyond the first week of school. Have an awesome year!

