Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Very hot and mostly dry start to workweek

Tyler’s forecast
A very hot start to the workweek with not much rain at first.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - July will end and August will begin with plenty of heat! At first raindrops will be few and far between before odds go up later in the week.

Odds of getting rain are very low early in the week.
Odds of getting rain are very low early in the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny and very hot on this Monday as the summer sizzler continues. There is a slight chance of rain mainly in our Georgia counties southeast of Columbus. Storms won’t be as widespread as what we had over the weekend. Highs in the mid 90s.

Three Georgia counties are going back to school Monday.
Three Georgia counties are going back to school Monday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds tonight. Less muggy with lows in the lower 70s early Tuesday.

We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky Tuesday. Very hot, just not too muggy. Rain coverage shouldn’t be more than 10%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Temperatures will be hottest through mid-week.
Temperatures will be hottest through mid-week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Moisture levels rise Wednesday and especially Thursday allowing the rain coverage to build. Right now, we have a 40% coverage of showers and storms Thursday and Friday with little change through the weekend and early next week. That could bring our highs down into the upper 80s and lower 90s, especially Thursday and Friday. By no means are we cooling down for good. August is still a very hot month usually. The heat index will be back up to near 100 degrees by the weekend and early next week it appears.

Rain coverage gets higher by Thursday and Friday.
Rain coverage gets higher by Thursday and Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police arrest man on charge of reckless stunt driving
Columbus Police arrest man on charge of reckless stunt driving
Opelika Fire Department Firefighter Zachary Sorenson
Opelika Fire Department mourns loss of fellow firefighter
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Crime scene tape
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant permanently closes its doors

Latest News

A very hot start to the workweek with not much rain at first.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
High Temps Next 7 Days
Dry Start to a Hot Work Week
Sunday Morning Weather on the Go
Sunday Morning Weather on the Go
Heat Advisory For the Valley Today
Another HOT Day Ahead of the Valley