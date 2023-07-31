Very hot and mostly dry start to workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - July will end and August will begin with plenty of heat! At first raindrops will be few and far between before odds go up later in the week.

Mostly sunny and very hot on this Monday as the summer sizzler continues. There is a slight chance of rain mainly in our Georgia counties southeast of Columbus. Storms won’t be as widespread as what we had over the weekend. Highs in the mid 90s.

A few clouds tonight. Less muggy with lows in the lower 70s early Tuesday.

We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky Tuesday. Very hot, just not too muggy. Rain coverage shouldn’t be more than 10%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Moisture levels rise Wednesday and especially Thursday allowing the rain coverage to build. Right now, we have a 40% coverage of showers and storms Thursday and Friday with little change through the weekend and early next week. That could bring our highs down into the upper 80s and lower 90s, especially Thursday and Friday. By no means are we cooling down for good. August is still a very hot month usually. The heat index will be back up to near 100 degrees by the weekend and early next week it appears.

