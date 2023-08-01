Chatt-a-Hoots to play Gol’Diggers in Sunbelt League Championship Series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots are two wins away from a Sunbelt Baseball League Championship.

The Gainesville Gol’Diggers beat the Chattahoochee Monsters, 4-1, on Monday night to clinch their spot in the finals. The Hoots and Gol’Diggers have been the two best teams in the Sunbelt Baseball League all season.

Sunbelt Baseball League Championship Series

Game 1: Wednesday (7:05 ET) at Golden Park in Columbus. The Hoots are providing free general admission seats to the game courtesy of Buffalo Rock/Pepsi. The team is also offering $2 hot dogs at concessions.

Game 2: Friday (6:35 ET) at Ivey Watson Field in Gainesville.

Game 3*: Saturday (7:05 ET) at Golden Park in Columbus

*If necessary

The Chatt-a-Hoots are looking for the first SBL championship in team history.

