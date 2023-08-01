CVCC to host 50th anniversary celebration and Fall Kickoff

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College will celebrate its 50th anniversary and Fall Kickoff on Saturday, August 5.

There will be food truck vendors, activities for kids, face painting, games, music, prize giveaways, cotton candy, and more. There will also be scholarship giveaways, a chance to meet the school’s mascot, Captain Sea V.

There will be opportunities to learn more about the college and what it offers during the celebration, and The Health Science Department will hold an open house for anyone interested in learning more about the programs offered and touring the facility.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the CVCC campus. The campus is located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City.

Admission is free, and the event is open to all.

