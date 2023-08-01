Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris County Little League gearing up for Southeast Regional Tournament

Harris County Little League gears up for Southeastern Regional Tournament
Harris County Little League gears up for Southeastern Regional Tournament(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - This is a big week for the Harris County Little League 12U team. On Thursday, the team will begin play at the Southeastern Regional Tournament in Warner Robins. A spot at the Little League World Series in Williamsport is on the line.

The Harris County community held a celebration for the team at Pate Park on Monday ahead of the team’s departure on Tuesday. Harris County, who will represent the state of Georgia in the upcoming tournament, will play its first game on Thursday vs. West Virginia.

“It feels good. The past two years we’ve gotten second. It feels good in the last year to get a shot at regionals,” said Harris County shortstop Jacob Gilstrap.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will air coverage from Monday night’s event at 11/10c.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police arrest man on charge of reckless stunt driving
Columbus Police arrest man on charge of reckless stunt driving
Opelika Fire Department Firefighter Zachary Sorenson
Opelika Fire Department mourns loss of fellow firefighter
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant permanently closes its doors
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player

Latest News

Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots
Chatt-a-Hoots to play Gol’Diggers in Sunbelt League Championship Series
Opelika prepares for Kickoff Classic game with Thompson
Opelika prepares for Kickoff Classic game with Thompson
Opelika prepares for Kickoff Classic game with Thompson
Russell County football looking to bounce back
Russell County football looking to bounce back