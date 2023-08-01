Harris County Little League gearing up for Southeast Regional Tournament

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - This is a big week for the Harris County Little League 12U team. On Thursday, the team will begin play at the Southeastern Regional Tournament in Warner Robins. A spot at the Little League World Series in Williamsport is on the line.

The Harris County community held a celebration for the team at Pate Park on Monday ahead of the team’s departure on Tuesday. Harris County, who will represent the state of Georgia in the upcoming tournament, will play its first game on Thursday vs. West Virginia.

“It feels good. The past two years we’ve gotten second. It feels good in the last year to get a shot at regionals,” said Harris County shortstop Jacob Gilstrap.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will air coverage from Monday night’s event at 11/10c.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.