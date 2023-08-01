Humidity Going Up; Rain Chances, Too

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances on Wednesday still look fairly low in the great scheme of things, but we still can’t rule out a few showers or storms in the afternoon or evening. It will be a great night to check out the beautiful full moon, too! Humidity will be on the way back up, and look for that to be the case into the weekend and all the way through next week too. Highs will climb into the mid 90s on Wednesday, but drop back a bit on Thursday and Friday thanks to a better coverage of showers and storms. We will go from a 40% coverage of rain Thursday to a much better chance on Friday and Saturday, so make sure to keep the umbrellas handy and have a backup plan in case you have something going on outdoors. By Sunday, the rain coverage will drop a bit more, and it should be the drier of the two weekend days, but we’ll keep fine-tuning that as we get closer. For next week, Tuesday might feature a better chance of showers and storms, but otherwise things look pretty summer-like in terms of rain chances and temperatures.

