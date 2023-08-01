New schools opening in Lee County with the first day around the corner

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As summer break is ending for tens of thousands of students in the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding areas, one grade in Opelika has an entire school just for them.

With lots of growth in the Opelika area and over 4000 students in the district, the school system decided to create Fox Run School solely for sixth graders.

‘’So now, all sixth grade students are on one campus together so that they can transition because they’re still little kids but they’re not quite 8th graders yet. Transition a little more easily into middle school life,” the school’s principal, April Brock said.

Bullying is most often reported in grades sixth through eighth, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Brock said one of her main goals for her students this year is being nice to one another.

‘’And being good people. Understanding that people, everyone’s different, and that’s OK and that learning to accept differences amongst each other. We are going to teach our kids how to be good communicators with one another, and how to care about one another because together in this building we’re all family,’' she said.

Students attending Opelika Schools will begin on August 3. Brock said its important for parents to pack their patience for the first week of school.

‘’Drop off and pick up, all this will be new traffic routines for all of us, and we are going to do our best to make sure everything runs smoothly,” she said.

Brock also said Brock said it’s important for parents to already have your kids on their bedtime routine to ensure that they will be prepared to start the school year!

The first day of school kicks off on August 8 for students in Auburn, with more than 9,400 students registered to attend.

Auburn City Schools spokesperson, Daniel Chesser, said the school system had 13 campuses, and now they have added another.

‘’So we’re opening Woodland Pines Elementary school which is off Farmville road, and it is going to be a K-2 facility that has a capacity for 600 students. So we look forward to opening those doors on that first day of school for the students on the northwest side of town,” he said.

Chesser wants parents to make sure they visit the school system website to ensure what time their student’s school will start.

‘’Our K-2 start a little earlier and let out a little earlier, and as you see the grades in the higher levels they start a little later and let out of it a little bit later,” he said.

For the parents out there, Brock said it’s important to already have your kids on their bedtime routine to ensure that they will be prepared to start the school year!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.