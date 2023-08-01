Business Break
One man injured in shooting near 14th ST. SW in Lanett

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Lanett Police Department responded to a dispatch in regards to a gunshot victim on July 31.

They were dispatched to the 2600 block of 14th Street at approximately 6:20 p.m. According to officials, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Lanett Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295.

