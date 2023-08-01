Plenty hot, Not too much rain next couple days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat beat more or less continues for the foreseeable future. Temperatures may come down a tad later in the week as the forecast rain coverage goes up.

More sun than clouds on this Tuesday. Very hot but not too muggy. There is an outside chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but coverage will be limited to around 10%. Highs between 93 and 96 degrees.

Highs in the mid 90s Tuesday with very little rain around. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s as the mugginess starts to creep back up. Check out the full sturgeon moon in our sky tonight in between a few clouds!

The moon is technically full Tuesday night into early Wednesday! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Hot and muggier with a few more random pop up storms possible in the afternoon and evening; rain coverage is around 20%. Highs between 91 and 95 degrees.

Seasonable heat continues. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A better chance of showers and storms arrives starting Thursday and Friday thanks to rising humidity and moisture levels and a flow from the northwest bringing down storm complexes from the northwest at times. Rain coverage is pegged at 40-50% as of now. This should back on some of the heat (not the humidity) with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Limited rain expected through about mid-week before coverage goes up by Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More of your typical hit-or-miss storm chances by next week, but still a little unsettled at times. As of now rain coverage is around 30-40% from Sunday through the first half of next week.

Starting late week, we'll enter a more unsettled pattern with a better coverage of daily showers and storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

