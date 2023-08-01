Trinity coach Jarrod Cook resigns to take position with Lee-Scott Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trinity Presbyterian School announced the resignation Monday of head baseball coach Coach Jarrod Cook. He’ll take over the baseball program at Lee-Scott Academy

Cook was an integral part of the Trinity baseball program for over 14 years, bringing passion, dedication, and knowledge to the team. Under his leadership, the Trinity baseball team achieved numerous successes. Cook worked as the assistant alongside AHSAA Hall of Fame Head Baseball Coach, Ken Whittle, to win multiple State Championships in 2012, 2013, and 2015.

Cook was named Trinity’s head baseball coach in 2021. In 2022, under Cook’s leadership, Trinity won its seventh 3A State Championship. Not only did the baseball team achieve impressive results on the field, but Coach Cook also emphasized the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, and personal growth in Christ. His dedication to nurturing student-athletes on and off the field has left an indelible impact on the lives of countless players.

Coach Cook thanked the Trinity administration for “the opportunity to fulfill a calling and serve alongside so many wonderful people along the way.” He continued, “Trinity has been a special place for me and my family going on 15 years now, and it will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Cook and his family to the Lee-Scott Academy family. Jarrod is a proven winner, a championship coach, a developer of young men on and off the baseball diamond and a man whose values align with ours. I have no doubt that he will elevate our baseball program to unprecedented heights and we cannot wait for him to get started,” said Lee-Scott Academy Head of School Dr. Stan Cox.

“Jarrod will place an emphasis on making sure our young men have success both on and off the field,” added LSA athletic director William Johnson. “We have a very bright future under his leadership and are incredibly excited for the future of our baseball program.”

Cook thanked his family, as well as the players, coaches and Trinity families, and said he was “excited to get to work and build relationships” in his new community.

Suzanne Satcher, Trinity’s Interim Head of School, expressed her sincere gratitude to Coach Cook for his exceptional contributions to the school’s baseball program. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Jarrod Cook for his unwavering commitment to our baseball program. He has been an exemplary role model and mentor for our student-athletes. We wish Coach Cook and his family all the best in his future endeavors.”

Trinity will immediately search for a new head baseball coach. The selection process will prioritize candidates who embody the mission of Trinity Presbyterian School and possess the expertise and dedication to lead the baseball team to continued success.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.