Central holds media day ahead of upcoming season

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - High school football is just around the corner.

The Central Red Devils had a solid run last year but came up short against the Auburn High Tigers in the state semifinals.

This year, Head Coach Patrick Nix and his team aim to be the best team they can be on and off the field and ultimately take home the 7A state championship this season.

“One of our biggest, goals every year is to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be. You know whatever that is. You know only winning one game, If it’s winning 13, you know it will be 13-0. I believe the expectation with us, obviously is 13-0,” Nix said.

“We put in the work every day to become a better team. Every day we come in and work All the work we come and put in, we don’t do it for anything. So you know we have to come in with the mindset of just, pushing ourselves. Keep continuing to work and come into the season and use that work we put into the offseason and put it into the season,” Red Morgan, Central Senior cornerback and recent 3-star Florida State Commit said.

“My excitement level is like on a score of one through ten is a twelve. Because we all can show the work we’ve been putting in all offseason. Really show that we could really go to, the state championship again this year. Last year we came a little short, but this year we’ve been putting in a lot of work, and making sure we don’t make the same mistake last year. And coming up a little short, we really just been putting in a lot of work. And we’re ready to show our talents on Friday nights,” Cam Coleman, Central Senior wide receiver, and recent 5-star Texas A&M Commit said.

“Being able to just go against someone other than my teammates. Because I’m ready to put pads on, ready to put pads on for Monday as well. So over time, I’m just ready to hit other folks, other people. Besides my boy Caleb, and but, I’m pretty sure they feel the same way. But, that’s what I’m excited for, just being able to display our shutout defense, Isaia Faga, Central Senior Defensive tackle, and recent 3-star Alabama Commit said.

The Red Devils will face off against Hewitt-Trussville on August 25th for their first game on the season on the road.

