Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized

MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a search warrant was executed in Columbus.

MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts(Source: MCSO)

According to the MCSO, Jhantiere Shorts was taken into custody and transported to the county jail without incident. The following evidence was recovered

  • 3.9 pounds of Marijuana ($17,750.00 street value)
  • 4 Hydrocodone tablets
  • Glock 9mm Handgun
  • Smith and Wesson 9mm Handgun (stolen)
  • $900.00 in US Currency

Officials say Shorts was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Hydrocodone
  • (2 Counts) Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
  • Drug Related Objects

