Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a search warrant was executed in Columbus.

MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts (Source: MCSO)

According to the MCSO, Jhantiere Shorts was taken into custody and transported to the county jail without incident. The following evidence was recovered

3.9 pounds of Marijuana ($17,750.00 street value)

4 Hydrocodone tablets

Glock 9mm Handgun

Smith and Wesson 9mm Handgun (stolen)

$900.00 in US Currency

Officials say Shorts was charged with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Hydrocodone

(2 Counts) Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Drug Related Objects

