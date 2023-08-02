Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a search warrant was executed in Columbus.
According to the MCSO, Jhantiere Shorts was taken into custody and transported to the county jail without incident. The following evidence was recovered
- 3.9 pounds of Marijuana ($17,750.00 street value)
- 4 Hydrocodone tablets
- Glock 9mm Handgun
- Smith and Wesson 9mm Handgun (stolen)
- $900.00 in US Currency
Officials say Shorts was charged with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Hydrocodone
- (2 Counts) Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Drug Related Objects
