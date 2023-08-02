Business Break
Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for the identity of a suspect wanted in a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened on July 26 in the 2500 block of Airport Thruway at Circle K. Violent Crime Unit investigators are looking to identify a male suspect who was dressed as a female the night of the incident with a red wig.

The suspect drove a black four-door sedan that authorities believed had a handicapped Georgia license plate.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person of interest should contact Cpl. R. Vardman at 706-225-4257.

Columbus Circle K shooting suspect
Columbus Circle K shooting suspect(Source: Columbus Police Department)
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

