Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for the identity of a suspect wanted in a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened on July 26 in the 2500 block of Airport Thruway at Circle K. Violent Crime Unit investigators are looking to identify a male suspect who was dressed as a female the night of the incident with a red wig.

The suspect drove a black four-door sedan that authorities believed had a handicapped Georgia license plate.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person of interest should contact Cpl. R. Vardman at 706-225-4257.

Columbus Circle K shooting suspect (Source: Columbus Police Department)

