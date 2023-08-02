Business Break
Columbus Technical College unveils ‘Thrashing’ new mascot

By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Technical College unveiled its new mascot, The Thrasher.

According to CTC, Thrasher is a charismatic character embodying the college’s values and will symbolize CTC’s dedication to the greater good of the school and the communities in the six-county surrounding area. For many years to come, The Thrasher will serve as a cherished symbol for students, faculty, staff, community partners, and local, state and national supporters.

“We are delighted to introduce The Thrasher as the official ambassador for Columbus Technical College,” said Denise Wells, Executive Director of Public Relations and Communications. “This vibrant character fully represents the college and will serve as a visible representation that audiences will intrinsically connect with.  It is our sincere desire that this mascot will create a lasting impression and bring joy to all who encounter it.”

To celebrate the creation of The Thrasher, Columbus Technical College combined the official mascot reveal ceremony with its annual Back To School Community Block Party. The event, held on Saturday, July 29, served nearly 200 residents of the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding areas, including locally elected officials, TCSG, and University System of Georgia leadership team members.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

