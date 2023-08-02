COVID-19 numbers on the uprise as school begins for teachers and students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As teachers and students head back to the classroom, could we return to wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19? Germs can spread easily at school with children in close contact with each other.

“We’re starting to see the numbers go back up in respect to COVID-19, and with going back to school, we always see a spike in upper respiratory viral illnesses.”

Those illnesses include COVID-19. Dr. Daryl Ellis says while he and other medical professionals survived COVID-19, he doesn’t want a repeat and numbers are trending upward.

“I do some work in the emergency department. I worked there this weekend, I saw more COVID cases than I have seen in the last few months.”

He says the start of school is a breeding ground for spreading germs quickly.

“Now, we’re putting kids back in the environment where they are sitting shoulder to shoulder, arm to arm, a lot of touching. A lot of face wiping that wasn’t being done.”

He says their generation and older Americans are most likely to get infected.

“We see a significant number of children who are being raised by grandparents, so I mean, when they are coming home from schools, they are going home to grandma. They are going home to grandpa.”

A spokesperson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association says they see a slow increase in COVID cases. Doctor Ellis says just do the normal practices we have discussed for the last three years.

