Getting muggier and stormier as the week progresses

Tyler’s forecast
Getting muggier in the days ahead as the moisture and rain coverage increases.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just as we start to dial back on some of the heat the rest of the workweek, humidity is going up along with the rain chances. It will be more unsettled at times in the days ahead.

Partly cloudy on this Wednesday. Hot and muggier with highs between 91 and 94 degrees. There will be a few pop up storms during the afternoon and early evening; rain coverage shouldn’t be more than 20%.

A few isolated PM storms Wednesday.
A few isolated PM storms Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight. Muggy with a light breeze as lows will be in the low to mid 70s early Thursday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. We should be rain-free through early afternoon, but after that a better chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the Chattahoochee Valley. Forecast rain coverage is around 40% as storm systems from the northwest start to threaten our area later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A better chance of rain and storms returns starting Thursday afternoon and evening.
A better chance of rain and storms returns starting Thursday afternoon and evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday appears to feature our greatest odds of getting wet with now a 60% coverage of rain and storms in the forecast. There could even be some wet weather in the morning! Depending on when the storms move through, highs could be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Odds of getting rained go up Thursday and especially Friday.
Odds of getting rained go up Thursday and especially Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

By the weekend and early next week, while widely spaced showers and storms will continue to do the landscape, the main focal point for storms looks to be during the afternoon and evening with the heating of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s over the weekend with a heat index (feels like temperature) returning to the 100-105 degree range.

Once the scattered storms return late in the week, they don't really leave the forecast into...
Once the scattered storms return late in the week, they don't really leave the forecast into next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

