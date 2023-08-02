Increasing Mugginess & Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The summer-like pattern returns across the Chattahoochee Valley, with dewpoints increasing to their summertime standard. What does that mean for us? Muggy conditions are returning and so are the chances for rain. Low temperature for Wednesday and Thursday night are expected to be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions. Rain coverage is expected to be 40% between now and Sunday, so make sure you are grabbing your umbrellas as you’re heading out the door, with our typical afternoon and evening showers returning to the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; however, we return to the mid-90s by Sunday. Going into next week, don’t expect any major changes day to day - plenty of heat and humidity followed by those afternoon and evening showers and storms.

3-Day Forecast PM WTVM (WTVM Weather)

