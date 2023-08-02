Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County School District holds convocation ahead of first day of school

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the start of school just a few days away for Muscogee County students, district employees all came out to gear up for the new school year.

Not just teachers were in attendance, but bus drivers, custodians and all district employees gathered for a convocation to get the school year off on a high note.

They gathered at the Columbus Civic Center, with leadership expert and author John Maxwell as their keynote speaker.

School District employees were told that regardless of their jobs, they all can bring about positive change this school year.

Several students spoke at the convocation with marching bands, cheerleaders and color guards from Muscogee County Schools participating too.

Students will begin returning to the classroom on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured following a shooting near Ft. Benning Road in Columbus.
One injured in shooting near Ft. Benning Road in Columbus
Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths.
One man injured in shooting near 14th ST. SW in Lanett
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
New schools opening in Lee County
New schools opening in Lee County with the first day around the corner
O. Tolber
20-year-old man arrested by Auburn police on trafficking stolen identity charge

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Chattahoochee Valley 5-year-old heads to NY Fashion Week
INTERVIEW: Chattahoochee Valley 5-year-old heads to NY Fashion Week
Miracle Field
Miracle Field coming to Lakewood Park in Phenix City
Interview: Ali Awad talks about finding the right insurance coverage
Interview: Dr. Dan Singleton speaks about MercyMed