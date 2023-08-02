Muscogee County School District holds convocation ahead of first day of school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the start of school just a few days away for Muscogee County students, district employees all came out to gear up for the new school year.

Not just teachers were in attendance, but bus drivers, custodians and all district employees gathered for a convocation to get the school year off on a high note.

They gathered at the Columbus Civic Center, with leadership expert and author John Maxwell as their keynote speaker.

School District employees were told that regardless of their jobs, they all can bring about positive change this school year.

Several students spoke at the convocation with marching bands, cheerleaders and color guards from Muscogee County Schools participating too.

Students will begin returning to the classroom on Monday.

