Muscogee County School System starts ‘Schools Open Drive Carefully’ Tour

Muscogee County School District place final touches on school bus routes
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, AAA Insurance Auto Club Group, and The Georgia Department of Public Safety, partnered with the Muscogee County School System for their “Schools Open Drive Carefully Tour.”

School bus stops and crossing zones are open for another school year, therefore drivers were reminded to be alert and ready to stop for school buses at crossing zones.

“Let’s make sure that our children have a safe, happy school year. In order for that to happen, really all of us have to do our part. The motorist, those that are on the road, everyone has to do their part, so that our children can have a happy, safe school year. So, AAA has a number of reminders that we’d like to share with you at this point. The first one is probably the most obvious. To eliminate distractions, focus on the task of driving, remove anything that could distract you.” said AAA Insurance Auto Club Group Garrett Townsend.

