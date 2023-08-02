United Way in Lee County kicks off 2024 campaign fighting food insecurity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of Lee County kicked off its 2024 campaign while also fighting food insecurity.

Over 100 volunteers showed up at the Food Bank of East Alabama, helping pack 22,000 meals to be handed out throughout Lee County.

The meals included rice, beans, vitamins and protein.

Executive Director of Lee County United Way Tipi Miller explained how the process works.

“We have about 135 volunteers that will spend an hour and a half this morning packing these meals and then all these meals will be distributed by the food bank. We’re in the food bank right now. all the meals will stay here, and then they will be distributed to residents of Lee County. So, it’s a healthy meal that we’re packing. It’s a bag that has a lot of different types of food in it. This is our way to get the community involved,” said Miller.

The mission of the United Way is to generate and apply necessary resources to meet the needs of the community.

