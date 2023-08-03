Business Break
Barbour County introduces new principals for upcoming school year

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As students and staff return to classrooms, they’ll see more new faces leading the way at some local schools.

Barbour County Schools gave News Leader 9 a chance to be with them during an event this evening to meet the newest principals in the school district.

Irving Glenn II will lead Barbour County High School. Mellissa Carpenter will serve as assistant principal for the upcoming school year, and Jason Munford will be the principal at Barbour County Intermediate School.

“I’m excited to be able to connect with the parents and the community part of what we want to do here at Barbour County this year. It’s going to take community input, It’s going to take engaging stakeholders, so I can’t do what needs to be done without the community,” said Glenn II.

“This is going to be a face they can see anytime they come to the building or anytime in the community to help lead the school in a good direction,” said Munford.

Students return to classes in Barbour County next Tuesday, Aug. 8.

