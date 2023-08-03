Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Chair of Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission resigns

Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman(WTVY)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The embattled chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Dr. Steve Stokes, has resigned. His resignation comes just over a week after a Montgomery attorney asked a judge to issue a writ of quo warranto, removing him from that position.

Plaintiff Kimberly Holcomb, through her attorneys, claims the state law that set up the AMCC prohibits “any public official” from being a Commission member, and says Stokes’ role as a member of the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees and his recent re-appointment to a seat on that board violates that part of the medical cannabis law.

Dr. Stokes told WBRC last Friday he would not resign, rejecting claims of a conflict of interest and saying he had been vetted for the chairmanship before his nomination.

The AMCC is embroiled in multiple lawsuits over the process the Commission used to issue the first-of-their-kind licenses for medical cannabis in June. Licenses that were paused then rescinded within days after the AMCC admitted it had found “tabulation errors” in the scoring system used to grade applicants for the limited number of medical cannabis licenses.

Stokes has also faced criticism from some applicants for what they call a conflict of interest when the commission voted to hire the University of South Alabama (USA) to score the applications, though Stokes has denied any conflict of interest and pointed out he recused himself from the vote to hire USA.

What was the old school building in Wessington is now the home of Dakota Natural Solutions...
What was the old school building in Wessington is now the home of Dakota Natural Solutions Grow, and Dakota Natural Solutions Industries.(Dakota News Now)

The Medical Cannabis Commission is scheduled to next meet on August 10, where the Commission and its Executive Director John McMillan have said they hoped to be able to reveal the results of a re-scoring of the license applications by accounting firm KPMG, and issue new licenses.

Dr. Steven H. Stokes released a statement to WBRC regarding his resignation from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Dr. Steven H. Stokes released a statement to WBRC regarding his resignation from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Circle K shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items
Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized
Miracle Field
Miracle Field coming to Lakewood Park in Phenix City
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
COVID-19 numbers on the uprise as school begins for teachers and students

Latest News

Interview: SOW founder Denise Mosley talks about upcoming Strength of a Woman conference
Columbus Circle K shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items
Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized
A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.
Columbus man dead following shooting near 20th Ave. in Phenix City