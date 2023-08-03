Business Break
Columbus man dead following shooting near 20th Ave. in Phenix City

A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.
A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., a shooting occurred around midnight in the 1700 block of 20th Ave in  Phenix City.

Sumbry Jr. says the victim has been identified as Carnell Mobley, of Columbus. Mobley was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 7:49 a.m. from gunshot wound.

Mobley will be transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

