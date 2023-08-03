Columbus man dead following shooting near 20th Ave. in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., a shooting occurred around midnight in the 1700 block of 20th Ave in Phenix City.

Sumbry Jr. says the victim has been identified as Carnell Mobley, of Columbus. Mobley was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 7:49 a.m. from gunshot wound.

Mobley will be transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.