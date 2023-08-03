Business Break
Odds of getting rained on going up

Tyler’s forecast
Rain coverage is on the rise for the remainder of the workweek.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage goes up for the remainder of the workweek, and even though it may be a tad cooler on days you get rain, humidity will be abundant each day.

Rain coverage is expected to be highest Friday overall, but you could see rain any day through...
Rain coverage is expected to be highest Friday overall, but you could see rain any day through the weekend and early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A mix of sun and clouds on this Thursday. Clouds will overall be on the increase during the afternoon. Highs between 90 and 94 degrees. As a more active storm track moves in from the northwest, we have the chance of showers and storms after 3 or 4 PM into the evening hours. Gusty winds are possible in some storms. There is about a 30-40% rain coverage with the best chances the farther north and northeast you live as opposed to our southwestern counties.

Through mid-afternoon Thursday it should be mostly dry. Hot and steamy though.
Through mid-afternoon Thursday it should be mostly dry. Hot and steamy though.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy tonight with passing thundershowers. Lows mostly in the mid 70s early Friday. Our day with the highest rain coverage looks to be Friday when we could even have areas of rain and storms in the morning as another wave moves in from the northwest. If we get widespread rain in the morning, that could mean most of the afternoon ends up being drier. However, be ready for the possibility of rain and storms at any time of the day. It just won’t rain all day. Rain coverage is around 60%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Here's an idea of the wet weather we're expecting Friday at times, even in the morning for some!
Here's an idea of the wet weather we're expecting Friday at times, even in the morning for some!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain should be a little more hit-or-miss for the weekend; we are forecasting a 40% rain coverage at this point both Saturday and Sunday. While timing is still a little up in the air, we should transition back to mainly afternoon/evening rain chances by early next week. The heat index, or feels like temperature, is forecast to reach 100 to 105 degrees, especially where it stays dry, over the weekend.

Pretty typical early August weather for the weekend!
Pretty typical early August weather for the weekend!(Source: WTVM Weather)
Through the weekend and early next week, 1 to maybe 2 inches of rain is a good possibility.
Through the weekend and early next week, 1 to maybe 2 inches of rain is a good possibility.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Speaking of next week, we’re looking at an ever-present chance of showers and thunderstorms each day with seasonable heat and humidity.

More of an unsettled pattern on tap for the days ahead.
More of an unsettled pattern on tap for the days ahead.(Source: WTVM Weather)

