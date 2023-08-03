Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika Police Department searching for suspect in Smith Court burglary

Smith Court burglary suspect
Smith Court burglary suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary on Smith Court.

According to authorities, the investigation of the third-degree burglary began on the morning of July 31 in the 200 block of Smith Court. Around 7:15 a.m., the victim says they received a notification from their motion sensor security cameras.

When they returned home, they discovered their window had been broken. Police say the same house was burglarized a few weeks before.

The suspect was seen on camera wearing a black hat, shorts and black shoes. Officials say it is possible that the suspect is the same individual in both incidents.

Opelika Police Department searching for suspect in Smith Court burglary
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect in Smith Court burglary(Source: Opelika Police Department)
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect in Smith Court burglary
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect in Smith Court burglary(Source: Opelika Police Department)
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect in Smith Court burglary
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect in Smith Court burglary(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case or who can identify the suspect should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Circle K shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items
Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized
Miracle Field
Miracle Field coming to Lakewood Park in Phenix City
A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.
Columbus man dead following shooting near 20th Ave. in Phenix City
COVID-19 numbers on the uprise as school begins for teachers and students

Latest News

Major progress made in Grady Wilkes’ capital murder trial jury selection
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after the Republican's reelection victory,...
Governor Ivey awards $1.2M to install electric vehicle charging stations at 5 sites
Schley County Schools get ready for new school year
Schley County Schools get ready for new school year
One person is injured following a shooting near 12th Avenue in Columbus.
1 injured in shooting near 12th Ave. in Columbus