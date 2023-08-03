OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary on Smith Court.

According to authorities, the investigation of the third-degree burglary began on the morning of July 31 in the 200 block of Smith Court. Around 7:15 a.m., the victim says they received a notification from their motion sensor security cameras.

When they returned home, they discovered their window had been broken. Police say the same house was burglarized a few weeks before.

The suspect was seen on camera wearing a black hat, shorts and black shoes. Officials say it is possible that the suspect is the same individual in both incidents.

Opelika Police Department searching for suspect in Smith Court burglary (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case or who can identify the suspect should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

