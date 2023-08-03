Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles

By Annie Andersen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In celebration of National Mustard Day, French’s Mustard and Skittles are teaming up with a new tangy pairing, mustard flavored Skittles. The limited edition Skittles are the most recent in a years-long history of unique mustard-flavored pairings to bring attention to the condiment’s special day.

Wednesday, the French’s Mustard Mobile stopped in Washington, DC to give people there a chance to try out the new concoction. Ahead of the four hour event, the line wrapped around the block at the City Center shopping area.

The line surprised some who came down to try mustard Skittles. ”We were definitely surprised at how long the line was,” said Kate Swetz. “One guy came up and was like ‘What is this for’ and we were like ‘Mustard flavored Skittles’.

“I like mustard,” remarked 7-year-old Lex Bagley when asked why he decided to try the new Skittles.

After waiting in line to try the Skittles, those who ‘mustard’ the courage had mixed reactions.

“That’s horrible,” Bagley said after trying.

Swetz had a different approach, even going for a second Skittles. “That’s mustardy… it’s not horrible though,” she said.

French’s Mustard says they expected the Skittles wouldn’t be a hit with everybody. However, Communications Manager Sarah Windham explained, the goal of this collaboration is just to have fun, not give people a new favorite food. “French’s has such a loyal fan base and so does Skittles, and the combination of the two is just so much fun.”

Mustard fans have only one more chance to get the Skittles in person. The final in-person giveaway will be Friday, August 4 at Hudson River Park in New York City, from 11AM–3PM. However, people can also enter a contest online to win a chance to try the limited-edition Skittles.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Circle K shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items
Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized
Miracle Field
Miracle Field coming to Lakewood Park in Phenix City
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
COVID-19 numbers on the uprise as school begins for teachers and students

Latest News

Interview: SOW founder Denise Mosley talks about upcoming Strength of a Woman conference
Columbus Circle K shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items
Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized
A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.
Columbus man dead following shooting near 20th Ave. in Phenix City
Columbus man dead following shooting near 20th Ave. in Phenix City