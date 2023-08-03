Schley County Schools get ready for new school year

ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The doors at Schley County Schools are opening tomorrow.

Teachers from Schley Elementary and Middle-High are gearing up for the first day of school on Friday with excitement.

“To see the kids eyes just light up to that, oh this is my teacher this year. It gets you going a little bit.” said Schley Elementary Principal Tee Reddish.

Both schools, having things for parents and students to look forward to in the upcoming school year.

“We return a veteran staff of people, and some other spotlights for us, and our school was recognized as a title one distinguished school last year.” said Reddish.

At Schley Middle and High School, a new Family Consumer Science Lab was added.

“We only had three in the old labs. So, now we have 6 cooking stations. We have the classroom connected to the lab. We have office space for Mrs. Driver who’s our consumer science teacher.” said Reddish.

Jennifer Driver, the Family and Consumer Science teacher says students in grades 9-12 in the Nutrition and Food Science Pathway will have more opportunities to grow their skills and do hands-on activities with the increased space.

“We didn’t have near as much counter space and cabinet space. It was a lot of sharing. It might take me two days or three days to do a lab, a cooking lab, and now we are going to be able to do that all in the same day.” said Driver.

Another new addition for athletes, parents, and basketball fans, from this to this.

There will be a new lobby with restrooms for basketball fans and a place to gather and get concessions throughout the game that will prevent crowds walking in the school building, and decrease traffic near the locker rooms.

7th grade life science teacher, Troy Blocker, who’s also a parent to an upcoming senior, says his daughter is glad she gets to experience the new facilities before she graduates.

“I could see the goosebumps on her yesterday when she was walking through it all because there’s a big window in the front there where you can see the football stadium. I mean it’s gorgeous.” said Blocker.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.