Shooting investigation underway at 13th St. in Columbus, 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on 13th Street that has left one person injured.

The area has been roped off with crime tape.

According to officials, police responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 13th St at approximately 3:39 p.m.

Officials say the victim suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital.

The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

