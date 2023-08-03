Business Break
Shooting investigation underway at 13th St. in Columbus, 1 injured

13th Street Shooting
13th Street Shooting(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on 13th Street that has left one person injured.

The area has been roped off with crime tape.

According to officials, police responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 13th St at approximately 3:39 p.m.

Officials say the victim suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital.

The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

