Shooting investigation underway at 13th St. in Columbus, 1 injured
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on 13th Street that has left one person injured.
The area has been roped off with crime tape.
According to officials, police responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 13th St at approximately 3:39 p.m.
Officials say the victim suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital.
The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.
