Strong to severe storms overnight into Friday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, heading into tomorrow, umbrellas are going to be needed. Overnight we can expect showers and thunderstorms, especially in those early morning hours on Friday. The storms overnight into the morning hours, can include damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Friday we can expect 60% rain coverage over our area. Friday temperatures will be slightly below average especially for those areas seeing rain, and the rain and cloud cover will help to keep temperatures close to that 90-degree mark. Low temperatures for Friday and Saturday night are expected to be in the mid-70s. The weekend has rain coverage of 40% both Saturday and Sunday, with the beginning of the work week expecting between 30-50% rain coverage. Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the mid-90s, and into Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s. Low temperatures will remain in the mid70s through this weekend and into early next week. While the temperatures are going to be in the 90s the mugginess will also be sticking around causing those “feels-like” temperatures to be in the triple digits, ranging from 100-105 degrees Saturday through Monday.

