Strong to severe storms overnight into Friday morning

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, heading into tomorrow, umbrellas are going to be needed. Overnight we can expect showers and thunderstorms, especially in those early morning hours on Friday. The storms overnight into the morning hours, can include damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Friday we can expect 60% rain coverage over our area. Friday temperatures will be slightly below average especially for those areas seeing rain, and the rain and cloud cover will help to keep temperatures close to that 90-degree mark. Low temperatures for Friday and Saturday night are expected to be in the mid-70s.  The weekend has rain coverage of 40% both Saturday and Sunday, with the beginning of the work week expecting between 30-50% rain coverage. Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the mid-90s, and into Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s. Low temperatures will remain in the mid70s through this weekend and into early next week.  While the temperatures are going to be in the 90s the mugginess will also be sticking around causing those “feels-like” temperatures to be in the triple digits, ranging from 100-105 degrees Saturday through Monday.

Columbus Circle K shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items
Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized
Miracle Field
Miracle Field coming to Lakewood Park in Phenix City
A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.
Columbus man dead following shooting near 20th Ave. in Phenix City
COVID-19 numbers on the uprise as school begins for teachers and students

Odds of getting rained on going up
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Increasing Mugginess & Rain Chances
Getting muggier and stormier as the week progresses