Troup County middle and high schools to use metal detectors during the school year

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Schools are opening their doors to students Friday, August 4, and students attending middle or high school can expect a major change as soon as they walk through the doors.

Six Troup County Schools will use weapon detection systems or metal detectors at the main entrances for the 2023-2024 school year to add an extra level of safety for students and staff.

The schools include LaGrange, Callaway, and Troup High Schools along with Callaway, Long Cane, and Gardner Newman Middle Schools.

“The first purpose of why we are here is to educate students, right, and if students don’t feel safe in the school system, Then, they’re not going to learn much. They’re gonna be focused on other things,” Troup County School System Safety Coordinator, Steve Heaton, said.

Heaton also said he wants parents and students to know that they can’t bring contraband and weapons into the school, and if they do it will be “seized and addressed.”

The system will not detect items such as cell phone or keys, but will detect large quantities of metal... specifically firearms, knives, and other items not permitted that can be used as a weapon.

Heaton, Theodore Travis, assistant principal of 7th grade at Gardner Middle School, a campus security officer, and school resource officer demonstrated the process of walking through the detectors for students at Gardner Middle School.

The full demonstration is below.

Teachers, administrators, and Campus Security Officers at Gardner Middle School will work together to make the process as quickly as possibly for students.

“Each person is assigned a position, and it’s designed also for children to see teachers, see staff members, to see administrators, to see coaches. So, they can make a connection the minute they get out of their car,” Travis said.

Travis who also oversees facilities and safety at the school asks for students to have their Chromebooks and three ringed binders in their hands before they get to the entrance so they can pass their items to staff to prevent the monitor beeping and make the process faster.

Parents and students tested the new systems at Gardner High School Wednesday, August 2 during at the ‘Meet the Teacher’ event.

Destin Lemmo, parent of an upcoming 6th grader, says she’s glad to know the detectors are being used and providing safety.

“I think it speaks to the care and attention that our school system is putting forth,” she said.

School officials ask for parents and students to be patient as get used to the new metal detectors. Heaton said everyone should expect small delays on the first day of school.

