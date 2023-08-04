Business Break
7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.(Lawrence County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a 7-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child in the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was taken from the scene for further autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

