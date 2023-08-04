‘Call your father’; Officer issues speeding ticket to teen driver going 132 mph, calls parents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida officer pulled over a teenage driver for going more than 130 mph.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Greg Rittger clocked the 16-year-old driver going 132 mph on Interstate 4.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, Rittger let the teen driver know how fast he was going on the interstate.

After asking whose car he was driving, Rittger told the teen to “call your father” as he wanted him to meet them on the highway.

“Dad, this is Cpl. Greg Rittger. I need you to come out here and pick up your son,” Rittger can be heard telling the boy’s father over the phone. “I just clocked your son at 132 mph.”

The officer gave the boy a citation while letting him know that if he was an adult, he would be going to jail for reckless driving.

The boy’s parents are then shown on video speaking to Rittger. He let them know about a previous teen driver who was caught speeding about 10 years ago. Unfortunately, that underage driver lost his life in a crash.

“He wrapped the car around a tree and now those parents don’t have a kid,” Rittger is heard telling the boy’s parents.

The sheriff’s office added, “Excessive speeding is a very real danger we work to combat every day.”

According to authorities, the teen driver, in this case, was issued a speeding ticket that required a court appearance along with a $1,104 statutory fine.

