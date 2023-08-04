Columbus Airport, local barber to provide free haircuts, schools supplies to students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport is partnering with Barber Blake to prepare local youth for the first day of school - in style!

On Saturday, August 5, the Columbus Airport and Barber Blake - owner of The Spotlight - will be preparing local youth for the first day of school with free haircuts and book bags filled with school supplies to families in need in the Tri-City Area.

The event is set to take place at the Columbus Airport on August 5 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The airport is located at 3250 W. Britt David Road.

