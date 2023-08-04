Business Break
Columbus Jaycees set to host back to school bash

Columbus Jaycees back to school bash flyer
Columbus Jaycees back to school bash flyer(Source: The Columbus Jaycees)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Jaycees in partner with the Columbus Lions are preparing to host their back to school bash this weekend.

The event is set for Saturday, August 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Lions Office on 400 4th Street in Columbus.

The event is free to the public and there will be vendors, bounce houses, music, and fun.

All attendees are asked to bring new school supplies as they gather donations for schools on Ft. Moore.

