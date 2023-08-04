Ft. Moore and others institute community agreements

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Moore is creating a partnership with local communities.

The military base’s leaders met with officials from Smiths Station, Chattahoochee County, and Marion County to formalize six intergovernmental support agreements intended to reduce cost and maintain or improve existing installation support services.

This isn’t something new. Fort Moore already has partnered with Auburn University and Lee County.

Partner areas include guard rail maintenance services, heating and air conditioning filter changing services, and emergency generator maintenance services.

“We support economic development. Our 15 IGSA’s have allowed the creation of 100 jobs in the local Chattahoochee River Valley Region.” said Ft. Moore Garrison Commander Col. Colin Mahle.

The mayor of Smiths Station F.L “Bubba” Copeland talked on what these new agreements mean for the community.

“It’s going to ad revenue to our bottom-line which will in term take that revenue and pave roads and fix infrastructure. Used to buy equipment to fix infrastructure.” said Copeland.

Fort Moore currently has the largest number of service agreements within the Army.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.