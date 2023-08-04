Keep the rain gear handy to end the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An active day with waves of rain and storms is expected to cap off the workweek. Storms should be a little more spaced out and less frequent over the weekend.

Mostly cloudy on this Friday with rain and storms likely, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Depending on how stabilized the atmosphere becomes, it could be quieter later in the day, but keep an eye on the north and northwest sky for any storms that make a return. Watch out for heavy rain, ponding on the roads, intense lightning and gusty winds at any time. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s as a result of the clouds and rain.

Unsettled Friday with waves of rain and storms likely. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There is a 30% rain chance tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical humidity over the weekend along with occasional rain and storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with passing showers and thunderstorms in spots. Overall rain coverage looks to be around 40% so not quite as unsettled as Friday we don’t believe. Still, be ready for changing conditions as the storms approach the area though. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with the heat index, or feels like temperatures thanks to high humidity, between 100 and 105 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

This weekend when it's not raining it will be very hot and sultry. These are the peak feels like temps. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A decent chance of showers and storms continues at least into early next week mainly driven by the heat and humidity.

Don't put away the rain gear anytime soon. When thunder roars, head indoors. (Source: WTVM Weather)

