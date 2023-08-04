LOOK! WTVM’s anchors and reporters back to school photos
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some counties in the Chattahoochee Valley have started school, while others will start next week. In the spirit of heading back to school, WTVM is throwing it back with a look at your favorite anchors and reporters from yesteryear.
Did you recognize some of these pretty faces?
We want to see YOUR kids/family’s back to school photos as well! Click the link below to share your first day of school photos for a chance to be shared on the news!
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.