Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘My cousin made me do it!’ Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize

Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to...
Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to the advice of her cousin.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia won big in the July 19 Powerball drawing after her cousin convinced her to buy a ticket.

“If it wasn’t for my cousin, I wouldn’t have paid an extra dollar for the Power Play,” Tina Renee Johnson told lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “But she told me to do it, so now I always need to listen to her.”

Her ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to that familial advice.

So instead of just winning $50,000, Johnson won $100,000 in the drawing.

She plans to use the prize money to tithe and help her cousin, Virginia lottery officials said.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to lottery officials, the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City early Thursday morning.
Columbus man dead following shooting near 20th Ave. in Phenix City
Columbus Circle K shooting suspect
Columbus police searching for suspect in Circle K shooting on Airport Thruway
13th Street Shooting
Shooting investigation underway at 13th St. in Columbus, 1 injured
MCSO suspect Jhantiere Shorts seized items
Columbus drug bust leads to 1 arrest, nearly 18k in drugs and guns seized
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Chambers Co. Drug Task Force arrests 60 people in month-long operation

Latest News

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen near North Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus police find missing 15-year-old girl
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
FILE - A FedEx plane flies over Memphis, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2022.
Investigators cite pilot fatigue among reasons that a FedEx plane landed on the wrong runway