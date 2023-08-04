New clinic to open at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare gave the community a first look at its Continuity Clinic in Columbus.

It’s on the south side of the hospital, near Butler Pavilion. Officials say once you take the elevator to the second floor, that’s where the clinic is located.

”That’s an area, primary care, that we really need in this community. And unfortunately, many of my colleagues are like me, who are approaching over heal game and they are nearing retirement, so we’ve got to be able to provide primary care for this community, as it continues to grow,” said Dr. Howard C. Willis.

Those who attended the open house got a tour of the facility - built to give more hands-on training and offer the highest quality of patient care.

The clinic is located at 2300 Manchester Expressway, H-Building, suite 202 in Columbus.

