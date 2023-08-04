New K-9 in Opelika City Schools

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM)- The first day for students at Opelika City Schools was August 3, but it was also the first day for a new four-legged friend.

K-9 Gunner is partnered with his handler, Officer Jonathon Glover, who is one of the 6 school resource officers. Gunner and Glover started walking the halls August 3 to monitor for guns in the school.

“He did real well. He’s a well-mannered dog. He enjoyed it, and I think the kids enjoyed it as well,” Glover said.

Last school year, the Opelika Police Department began the process of incorporating a K-9 alongside the 6 school resource officers to keep people from bringing guns in the schools or detect when someone does.

“Once we learned how these other schools do it and the reasoning and the success they’ve had, we decided to do that here in Opelika, assistant police chief, Kasey Brown, said.

Gunner is a firearm detection K-9. He is trained to alert his handler if he smells concealed guns on moving people or in a stationary location such as lockers.

“I mean yesterday with the positive comments of the students and parents of the students, saying their kids came home, were excited to see the dog, and they felt safer,” Brown said.

He is a 20-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer, and he is one of the eight dogs on the Opelika Police force.

“He is a playful dog that’s got a big heart. Loves to be around people. Loves to get a lot of attention,” Glover said.

But although Gunner is friendly, Don’t be so quick to pet him if you see him in the hallways.

“While he’s working we ask you not to pet due to him be able to work. We need him to work and not just wanting to interact with people,” said Glover.

Superintendent of Opelika City Schools, Farrell Seymore, said he is appreciative of the City of Opelika and The Opelika Police Department adding the K-9 for extra safety in the schools.

“Adding a K-9 Unit with our school resource officers is a tremendous help because he’s familiar with the officer with our schools,” Seymore said. “Adding the dog to circulate around the different schools, just provides that layer of protection. So, that we can potentially snuff out an issue before there’s one.”

If you still have any further questions about the new dog or his role in the school, you can contact the Opelika Police Department.

